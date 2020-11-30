The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday.
One person was from Alex, the other person was from Chickasha. At the time of this report, there is no information on the age or gender of the deceased.
This is the first reported COVID-19 death from Alex and the 14th from Chickasha. OSDH has reported 23 COVID-19 deaths in Grady County since the pandemic began.
On Monday, OSDH reported there are 450 active cases in Grady County, 2,746 total cases, 2,273 recoveries.
Other active cases in the county, including Blanchard which is between Grady and McClain, are as follows: Chickasha: 200, Blanchard: 165, Tuttle: 121, Minco: 26, Rush Springs: 22, Alex: 9, Ninnekah: 12, Amber: 10, Verden: 9, Pocasset: 7.
At the state level, as of Monday, there have been 197,745 total cases, 163,727 recoveries and 1,743 deaths.
There are 32,275 active cases in the state, according to OSDH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.