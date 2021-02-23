The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19 deaths from Grady County on Tuesday.
The deceased include one woman and one man, both in the 65 and older age group. One person was from Chickasha. At the time of this report, it is not clear which city the other person was from.
This brings the COVID-19 death total to 42 for Chickasha and 70 for Grady County.
The county has had 5,595 total cases and 5,375 recoveries. There are 150 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 67, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 92, Tuttle: 30, Minco: 4, Rush Springs: 6, Ninnekah:7 , Alex: 5, Amber: 4, Verden: 6, Pocasset: 0.
At the state level, OSDH reported 359 new cases and 24 additional deaths. There have been 420,212 total cases, 401,945 recoveries and 4,227 deaths. There are 14,040 active cases in the state.
