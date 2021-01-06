The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two COVID-19 related deaths from Grady County on Wednesday.
Both residents were men in the 65 and older age group, one from Tuttle and the other from Chickasha. Chickasha has had a total of 23 virus related deaths. Tuttle has had seven.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 39 COVID-19 deaths from Grady County. The county has had 4,173 total cases and 3,778 recoveries.
As of Wednesday, there are 356 active cases including: Chickasha: 132, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 187, Tuttle: 96, Minco: 25, Rush Springs: 24, Ninnekah: 9, Alex: 5, Amber: 5, Verden: 3, Pocasset: 1.
At the state level, OSDH reported 3,305 new cases and 62 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total to 311,573 cases and 2,633 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.