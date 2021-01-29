The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19 deaths from Chickasha on Friday.
This brings Chickasha’s COVID-19 death total to 33. Chickasha has had 2,123 cases and 1,933 recoveries.
There have been 57 deaths from Grady County.
The county has had 5,158 cases and 4,762 recoveries.
There are 339 active cases in Grady County.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 157, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 164, Tuttle: 79, Minco: 8, Rush Springs: 20, Ninnekah: 11, Alex: 9, Amber: 4, Verden: 3, Pocasset: 2.
At the state level, OSDH reported 2,787 new cases and 48 additional deaths. There have been 384,217 total cases and 351,545 recoveries. There are 29,201 active cases in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.