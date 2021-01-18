The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two COVID-19 deaths from Tuttle on Sunday and one from Rush Springs on Monday.
This brings the COVID-19 death total up to nine for Tuttle and two for Rush Springs. There have been 45 COVID-19 deaths in Grady County.
The man from Rush Springs was in the 65 and older age group. There is no information available at this time for the deaths from Tuttle.
Grady County has had a total of 4,842 cases and 4,325 recoveries. There are 472 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 203, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 210, Tuttle: 112, Minco: 25, Rush Springs: 18, Ninnekah: 9, Alex: 14, Amber: 6, Verden: 7, Pocasset: 4.
At the state level, OSDH reported 1,837 new cases and seven additional deaths today. There have been 356,16 total cases and 2,994 deaths. There are 39,586 active cases in the state.
