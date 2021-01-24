The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths from Grady County on Sunday.
Three cities within the county reported one death each: Chickasha, Tuttle and Rush Springs. At the time of this report, there is no further information on the gender or age group of the deceased.
Grady County has had 5,044 total cases, 4,607 recoveries and 55 deaths. There are 382 active cases in the county.
At the state level, the health department reported 2,941 new cases and 48 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total to 373,090 cases, 337,228 recoveries and 3,279 deaths. There are 32,583 active cases in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.