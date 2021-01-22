The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three COVID-19 related deaths from Chickasha on Friday.
All three deaths were women in the 65 and older age group. There have been 30 COVID-19 deaths in Chickasha and 52 in Grady County since the pandemic began. Grady County has 386 active cases. Chickasha has 166 cases.
At the state level, OSDH reported 2,946 new cases and 47 additional deaths. Oklahoma has had a total of 365,992 cases, 330,478 recoveries and 3,187 deaths. There are 32,327 active cases in the state.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
