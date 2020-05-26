A Chickasha woman in the 36 to 49 age group died from COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH said the death occurred between May 22 and May 24. This is the third COVID-19 death reported for Chickasha as well as Grady County, according to OSDH data.
On May 26, OSDH has reported 80 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County and 56 recoveries. Chickasha has had 46 cases and 27 recoveries. Tuttle has 16 cases and 14 recoveries. Rush Springs, Alex and Amber have each had two cases and two recoveries. Minco and Verden have each had one case and one recovery. Ninnekah currently has one case. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 21 cases and 20 recoveries.
As of Tuesday, OSDH reported 6,137 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 318 total deaths.
