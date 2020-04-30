OSDH reports second COVID-19 death in Grady County

A second man from Grady County has died from COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The man was in the 50 to 64 age group. At this time, the city the man was from is not listed. This information will be updated when it becomes available.
The first death in Grady County was a Chickasha man in the 65 and older age group, reported by OSDH on April 15.
There are currently 36 cases of COVID-19 in Grady County.
Today, the OSDH reported 3,618 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 222 total deaths.
The man from Grady County was one of eight additional deaths reported on April 30. Five of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours and the others died between April 23 and April 28. Seven were in the 65 and older age group and one in the 50 to 64 age group.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.