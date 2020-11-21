The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one COVID-19 related death from Chickasha on Saturday.
At the time of this report, there is no information about the age or gender of the deceased.
This is the thirteenth COVID-19 related death from Chickasha and the twentieth out of Grady County since the pandemic began.
Grady County has had 2,344 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,915 recoveries. There are currently 409 active cases in the county.
Active cases include (note Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties): Chickasha: 157, Blanchard: 175, Tuttle: 113, MInco: 27, Alex: 11, Rush Springs: 29, Ninnekah: 9, Amber: 5, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 5.
At the state level, there are 31,413 active cases, 170,924 total cases, 137,887 recoveries and 1,624 deaths.
