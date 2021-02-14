The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported one additional COVID-19 death from Chickasha on Sunday.
The woman was in the 65 and older age group.
This brings the COVID-19 death total to 40 in Chickasha and 67 for Grady County.
Chickasha has had 2,281 total cases and 2,122 recoveries. Grady County has had 5,533 total cases and 5,207 recoveries. There are 259 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 119, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 136, Tuttle: 60, Minco: 8, Rush Springs: 13, Ninnekah: 15, Alex: 8, Amber: 2, Verden: 4, Pocasset: 0.
At the state level, OSDH reported 1,266 new cases and 30 deaths. This brings the state’s total to 413,542 cases, 387,837 recoveries and 4,024 deaths. There are 21,681 active cases in the state.
