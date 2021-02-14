Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Snow and gusty winds this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of blowing snow. Low -2F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of blowing snow. Low -2F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.