Today’s COVID-19 update will not be in the Feb. 11 print edition of The Express-Star due to technical difficulties.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one COVID-19 death from Amber on Wednesday.
The man was in the 50 to 64 age group.
This is the third death from Amber and the 66th death from Grady County since the pandemic began.
Grady County has had 5,464 total cases and 5,105 recoveries. There are 293 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 127, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 144, Tuttle: 68, Minco: 11, Rush Springs: 13, Ninnekah: 15, Alex: 7, Amber: 3, Verden: 5, Pocasset: 1.
At the state level, OSDH reported 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, 380,167 recoveries and 30 deaths. Oklahoma has had 407,724 cases, 380,167 recoveries and 3,900 deaths. There are 23,657 active cases in the state.
