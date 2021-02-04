The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one death from Amber on Thursday.
The man was in the 65 and older age group.
This is the second death for the town and the 59th death for Grady County.
The county has had a total of 5,335 cases and 4,945 recoveries. There are 331 active cases in Grady County.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 147, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 160, Tuttle: 74, Minco: 12, Rush Springs: 13, Ninnekah: 16, Alex: 7, Amber: 3, Verden: 12, Pocasset: 2.
At the state level, OSDH reported 2,782 new cases and 27 additional deaths. There have been 397,065 cases and 366,449 recoveries. There are 26,935 active cases in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.