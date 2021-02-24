The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one COVID-19 death from Alex on Wednesday.
The man was in the 18-35 age group.
This brings the COVID-19 death total to 4 in Alex and 71 in Grady County. The county has had 5,608 total cases, 5,386 recoveries and currently has 151 active cases.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 70, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 84, Tuttle: 33, Minco: 4, Rush Springs: 5, Ninnekah: 7, Alex: 6, Amber: 2, Verden: 5, Pocasset: 0.
At the state level, OSDH reported 798 new cases and 37 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total to 421,010 cases, 403,159 recoveries and 4,264 deaths. There are 13,587 active cases in the state.
