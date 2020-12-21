The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional COVID-19 related death for Chickasha on Monday.
The man was in the 65 and older age group.
There is also one COVID-19 death from Pocasset.
It appears this death was missed in one of our previous COVID-19 situation updates.
As of today, Chickasha has had 1,541 cases, 1,392 recoveries and 21 deaths. Grady County has had 3,518 cases, 3,141 recoveries and 35 deaths.
There are 342 active cases in Grady County, including: Chickasha: 128, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 185, Tuttle: 95, Minco: 22, Rush Springs: 23, Ninnekah: 11, Alex: 7, Amber: 4, Verden: 3, Pocasset: 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.