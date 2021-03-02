The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported one additional COVID-19 death from Chickasha on Tuesday.
The man was in the 65 and older age group.
This is the 45th COVID-19 related death from Chickasha and the 77th death from Grady County.
Grady County has had 5,647 total cases and 5,429 recoveries. There are 141 active cases in the county. By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 67, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 70, Tuttle: 35, Minco: 4, Rush Springs: 4, Ninnekah: 6, Alex: 7, Amber: 0, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 0.
At the state level, OSDH reported 111 new cases and 56 additional deaths. Oklahoma has had a total of 424,999 cases,
407,934 recoveries and 4,534 deaths. There are 12,531 active cases in the state.
