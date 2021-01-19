The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 related death from Chickasha on Tuesday.
The man was in the 50 to 64 age group. This brings the COVID-19 death total to 27 for Chickasha and 46 for Grady County.
Grady County has had 4,858 total cases and 4,395 recoveries. There are 417 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 170, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 205, Tuttle: 103, Minco: 21, Rush Springs: 16, Ninnekah: 8, Alex: 15, Amber: 6, Verden: 7, Pocasset: 4.
At the state level, 1,558 additional cases and 43 additional deaths were reported. There has been a total of 358,374 cases, 319,201 recoveries and 3,037 deaths. There are 36,136 active cases in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.