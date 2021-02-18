The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one COVID-19 death from Chickasha on Thursday.
The woman was in the 65 and older age group.
This brings the COVID-19 death count to 41 for Chickasha and 68 for Grady County.
Grady County has had a total of 5,563 cases, 5,310 recoveries. There are 185 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 83, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 106, Tuttle: 35, Minco: 4, Rush Springs: 10, Ninnekah: 11, Alex: 7, Amber: 4, Verden: 6, Pocasset: 0.
At the state level, OSDH reported 618 new cases and 23 additional deaths. There have been 416,476 total cases, 394,968 recoveries and 4,112 deaths. There are 17,396 active cases in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.