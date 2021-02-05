The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death from Chickasha on Friday.
The man was in the 65 and older age group. This brings the Chickasha COVID-19 death total to 35. Chickasha has had 2,221 total cases and 2,031 recoveries.
Grady County has had 5,379 cases, 4,980 recoveries and 60 deaths. There are 339 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 155, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 168, Tuttle: 76, Minco: 11, Rush Springs: 12, Ninnekah: 15, Alex: 7, Amber: 3, Verden: 12, Pocasset: 2.
At the state level, OSDH reported 2,662 new cases and 29 additional deaths. There have been a total of 399,727 cases, 369,278 recoveries and 3,710 deaths. There are 26,739 active cases in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.