The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported four additional COVID-19 deaths from Chickasha on Tuesday.
The deceased include two men and two women, all in the 65 and older age group.
This brings the COVID-19 death total to 39 in Chickasha and 65 in Grady County.
Chickasha has had 2,249 total cases and 2,075 recoveries. Grady County has had 5,449 total cases and 5,081 recoveries.
There are 303 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 135, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 154, Tuttle: 69, Minco: 12, Rush Springs: 10, Ninnekah: 15, Alex: 7, Amber: 3, Verden: 5, Pocasset: 1.
At the state level, OSDH reported 1,070 new cases, 2,728 recoveries and 53 deaths. This brings the state’s total to 406,064 cases, 377,678 recoveries and 3,870 deaths. There are 24,516 active cases in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.