The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) three COVID-19 related deaths from Grady County on Monday.
Two deaths were from Chickasha, one was from Alex. This brings the COVID-19 death total to 44 in Chickasha and 5 in Alex.
Of these, one man and one woman were in the 65 and older age group. One man was in then 50 to 64 age group, according to OSDH.
OSDH also reported two additional deaths from Grady County over the weekend.
One death, reported on Saturday, was from Tuttle. One additional death was reported on Sunday. At the time of this report, it is not clear which city the person was from.
As of Monday, there have been 5,647 cases, 5,427 recoveries and 76 deaths in Grady County. There are 176 active cases. By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 69, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 73, Tuttle: 35, Minco: 4, Rush Springs: 4, Ninnekah: 6, Alex: 7, Amber: 0, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 0.
At the state level, OSDH reported 380 new cases and 50 additional COVID-19 deaths. This brings the state’s total to 424,888 cases, 407,665 recoveries and 4,478 deaths. There are 12,745 active cases in the state.
