The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported an eighth COVID-19 death from Chickasha on Saturday.
The age group and sex of the deceased are not available at the time of this report.
OSDH reported a seventh COVID-19 death from Chickasha yesterday.
This brings the death total to 13 for Grady County since the pandemic began.
There are currently 217 active cases in Grady County with a total of 1,330 cases, 1,100 recoveries and 13 deaths.
Chickasha currently has 99 cases, 689 total cases, 582 recoveries and eight deaths.
At the state level, there are 13,893 active cases, 98,621 total cases, 83,633 recoveries and 1,095 deaths, according OSDH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.