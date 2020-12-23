The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one COVID-19 death from Rush Springs on Wednesday.
The man was in the 65 and older age group. This was one of 43 deaths reported in the state on Wednesday.
Grady County has had 3,595 cases and 3,203 recoveries. As of Dec. 23, there are 356 active cases in the county, including: Chickasha: 152, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 181, Tuttle: 95, Minco: 21, Rush Springs: 21, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 9, Amber: 6, Veden: 2, Pocasset: 8.
OSDH reported 3,656 new cases and 231,522 new recoveries on Wednesday, as well as 35,471 active cases in the state.
