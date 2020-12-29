The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death from Chickasha on Tuesday.
The man was in the 65 and older age group. There have been 22 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
In Grady County, there have been 3,779 cases, 3,398 recoveries and 37 deaths. There are 344 active cases in the county, including: Chickasha: 128, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 176, Tuttle: 99, Minco: 16, Rush Springs: 18, Ninnekah: 10, Alex: 10, Amber: 3, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 1.
At the state level, OSDH reported 1,194 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths. There have been a total of 283,781 cases and 248,748 recoveries. There are 32,628 active cases in the state.
