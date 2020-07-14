On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a record 993 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total to 21,738 cases in the state. There were also 16,635 recoveries and 428 total deaths.
There were three additional deaths reported today. Two were in the 65 and older age group, a man from McCurtain County and a woman from Oklahoma County. There were two deaths from Tulsa County, a woman in the 18 to 35 age group and a man in the 50 to 64 age group.
In Grady County, there were 224 cases and 167 recoveries and five deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 143 cases and 82 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 53 cases and 40 recoveries. In Alex, there have been nine cases and eight recoveries. In Amber, there have been seven cases and five recoveries. In Rush Springs, there have been six cases and five recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 79 cases and 63 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
