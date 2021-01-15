The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional death from Chickasha on Friday.
The man was in the 65 and older age group. There have been 26 COVID-19 related deaths from Chickasha and 42 from Grady County.
Grady County has had a total of 4,737 cases and 4,218 recoveries. There are 477 active cases in the county, including: Chickasha: 204, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 193, Tuttle: 118, Minco: 28, Rush Springs: 22, Ninnekah: 10, Alex: 8, Amber: 4, Verden: 6, Pocasset: 8.
At the state level, OSDH reported 3538 new COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths. There have been a total of 348,044 cases, 306,874 recoveries and 2,925 deaths. There are 38,245 active cases in the state.
