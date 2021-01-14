The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional death from Chickasha on Thursday.
The man was in the 65 and older age group.
There have been 25 COVID-19 related deaths from Chickasha and 41 from Grady County since the pandemic began.
Grady County has had 4,674 total cases and 4,175 recoveries. There are 458 active cases in the county. By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 183, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 187, Tuttle: 121, Minco: 30, Rush Springs: 25, Ninnekah: 14, Alex: 7, Amber: 4, Verden: 5, Pocasset: 9.
