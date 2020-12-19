The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death from Chickasha on Saturday.
This is the 20th COVID-19 death from Chickasha since the pandemic began.
Chickasha has had 1,517 cases and 1,376 recoveries. Grady County has had 3,446 cases, 3,100 recoveries and 34 deaths. There are 312 active cases in the county.
Active cases include: Chickasha: 121, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain Counties): 170, Tuttle: 89, Minco: 18, Rush Springs: 13, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 7, Amber: 1, Verden: 4, Pocasset: 5.
At the state level, OSDH reported 4,108 new cases and 28 additional deaths and 33,2015 active cases. There have been 255,868 total cases, 220,474 recoveries and 2,189 deaths.
