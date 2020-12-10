The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one COVID-19 related death from Chickasha on Thursday.
The deceased was a woman in the 65 and older age group.
This is the 15th COVID-19 related death from Chickasha and the 25th from Grady County since the pandemic began. Chickasha has had 1,407 total cases and 1,201 recoveries. Grady County has had 3,148 cases and 2,734 recoveries. There are 389 active cases in Grady County and 191 in Chickasha.
Other active cases in the county include: Blanchard (between Grady and McClain Counties): 161, Tuttle: 90, Minco: 19, Rush Springs: 19, Ninnekah: 9, Alex: 7, Amber: 7, Verden: 6, Pocasset: 5.
