The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths from Grady County over the last week.
Between Wednesday Dec. 9 and Wednesday Dec. 16, OSDH reported five deaths from Chickasha, three deaths from Blanchard, one death from Tuttle and one death from Alex.
The OSDH reported one additional COVID-19 death from Chickasha on Wednesday, Dec. 16, which brought the weekly total to 10.
The woman was in the 50 to 64 age group. There have been 19 total COVID-19 deaths from Chickasha and 33 from Grady County.
Grady County has had a total of 3,340 cases and 3,003 recoveries. There are 304 active cases in the county, including: Chickasha: 135, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 150, Tuttle: 63, Minco: 17, Rush Springs: 19, Ninnekah: 13, Alex: 6, Amber: 2, Verden: 7, Pocasset: 5.
At the state level, OSDH reported 3,238 new cases and 42 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total to 245,229 cases, 210,907 recoveries and 2,128 deaths. There are 32,194 active cases in the state.
