The daily update from the Oklahoma State Health Department shows 164 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as well as two additional deaths on Wednesday.
The deaths include two men from Oklahoma County, one in his 70s and the other in his 40s. There are currently 55 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma County.
At the time of this report, there is one case in Grady County.
Eight new counties have positive cases of COVID-19: Adair, Bryan, Carter, Creek, Delaware, Osage, Pottawatomie and Stephens Counties.
OSHD reports they will be establishing four satellite locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kay and Pittsburg counties.
“To effectively develop a large-scale, statewide, satellite testing platform, OSDH is implementing a limited rollout in order to develop best practices for a more robust platform,” according to OSHD.
“OSDH and its public health care partners will begin these new testing sites in phases. Phase one rolls out today, Wednesday, March 25 in Pittsburg County, with 100 test kits, and Kay County with limited testing supplies.
Setting up this initial test phase allows the State's medical professionals to gather public health data, outside of the hospital setting, while determining the projected capacity needed for effective COVID-19 testing throughout Oklahoma.”
