OSDH: One Grady County man dies from COVID-19

Kevin Derrel Estes passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 56, in Plano, Texas where he had lived with his wife Sherry since 2013. Kevin was born in Lamar, Colorado January 8, 1964 to Derrel Vance and Ella Deloris (Horn) Estes. Kevin's parents moved to Oklahoma when he was 3 m…