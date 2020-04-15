OSDH: One Grady County man dies from COVID-19

The death of one Grady County man was confirmed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The man was in the 65 and older age group.
There were 15 total deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma reported on April 15. Of these, 12 were in the 65 and older age group, one was in the 18 to 35 age group and one was in the 50 to 64 age group.
There are currently 14 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County and 2,263 in the state. There have been 510 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, according to OSDH.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.