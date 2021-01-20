The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 related death from Grady County on Wednesday.
The woman was in the 65 and older age group.
At the time of this report, it is not clear which city the woman was from.
OSDH has reported seven COVID-19 related deaths from the county over the last week. Grady County has had 47 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
The county has had a total of 4,875 cases and 4,451 recoveries. There are 377 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 156, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 198, Tuttle: 88, Minco: 17, Rush Springs: 15, Ninnekah: 9, Alex: 13, Amber: 6, Verden: 6, Pocasset: 3.
At the state level, OSDH reported 1,986 new COVID-19 cases, 4,039 recoveries and 3,085 deaths. There are currently 34,035 active cases in the state.
