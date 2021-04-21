Over the last week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported one additional COVID-19 death from Grady County.
Since the pandemic began, OSDH has reported 120 virus-related deaths form the county.
Active cases have not increased or decreased over the last week. This number remains steady at 108 active cases. For several weeks prior, the trend has been for active cases to steadily decrease, according to data from OSDH.
Grady County has had a total of 5,912 cases and 5,684 recoveries.
At the state level, there have been 445,649 cases, 428,811 recoveries and 6,716 deaths according to OSDH.
The CDC’s provisional death count is currently 8,189 deaths.
Oklahoma immunizations continue to increase. As of April 21, 1,190,280 prime doses have been given, 914,183 Oklahomans have completed the vaccination series and 2,500,302 total doses have been administered.
