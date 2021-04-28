The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death from Grady County over the last week.
Since the pandemic began, OSDH has reported 121 virus-related deaths from the county.
Moreover, there has been a slight decrease in active cases. On April 21, OSDH reported 108 active COVID-19 cases. As of April 28, this number had decreased to 102 active cases. Grady County has had a total of 5,919 cases and 5,696 recoveries according to OSDH.
At the state level, there have been 447,279 cases, 430,095 recoveries and 6,788 deaths according to OSDH.
The CDC’s provisional death count is currently 8,243 deaths for the state.
Oklahoma immunizations continue to increase. As of April 28, 1,216,951 prime doses have been given, 985,364 Oklahomans have completed the vaccination series and 2,632,963 total doses have been administered.
OSDH reported on Wednesday that only one Oklahoma county remains in the “orange” risk level zone, 59 are in the “yellow” risk level and 17 are in the “green” risk level for COVID-19.
