The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Office of Child Abuse Prevention (OCAP) is seeking input from private and public agencies, organizations, private citizens and consumers to monitor and enhance development of an effective statewide comprehensive child abuse prevention plan.
OCAP requests input from individuals who can provide feedback by completing a brief, five- to seven-minute online survey that is available in both English and Spanish.
“This is an opportunity for individuals in Oklahoma communities to share information on community resources that exist and those that are needed. We want to know what you think works best to protect children in your community and across the state,” said Sherie Trice, CBCAP grant coordinator with the OSDH. “We’ve also included a new section on challenges and strengths gleaned during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Survey responses will help inform the ongoing development of the Oklahoma State Plan for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect. Information will be gathered statewide to ascertain current services and gaps, identify geographical areas with greatest need, pinpoint supports that are most valued, while further assessing family needs and how those needs can be addressed.
OCAP asks the public to please share this information and survey link with others so they can provide input on child abuse and prevention activities and programs in their area.
For questions or more information about the Oklahoma State Plan for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Family Support and Prevention Office by phone, (405) 271-7611 or by email, SherieT@health.ok.gov. The deadline for submitting input via the online questionnaire is Friday, September 11.
