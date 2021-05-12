Sometimes no news is good news.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths or active cases over the last week.
The COVID-19 deaths and active cases have remained the same from May 5 to May 12, with 121 deaths and 19 active cases.
There have been 5,951 total cases and 5,811 recoveries in the county, as of May 12, according to OSDH.
At the state level, there have been 450,315 total cases, 6,878 deaths and there are 2,135 active cases.
The CDC’s provisional death count is currently 8,343.
As of May 12, more than 1.5 million Oklahomans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 1.2 million are fully vaccinated.
