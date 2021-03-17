There have been no new COVID-19 deaths from Grady County over the last week, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
On March 10, there were 81 reported deaths from the county. This number had not changed as of March 17.
The number of active COVID-19 cases has continued to decline slightly. On March 11, there were 136 active cases. As of March 17, 128 active cases were reported by OSDH.
Grady County has had a total of 5,739 cases and 5,530 recoveries.
At the state level, there have been a total of 432,793 cases, 416,604 recoveries.
On March 3, OSDH announce they would include the CDC’s Provisional Death Count.
On March 17, the CDC had tallied 7,610 deaths, compared to the OSDH’s count of 4,788 deaths.
As noted in a previous report, OSDH explained the CDC’s number is based on death certificates. Due to the rise in cases near the end of last year, OSDH’s epidemiologists began to find a large number of incomplete records.
OSDH said they will continue to investigate the discrepancy. Over time, OSDH expects the numbers to more closely align.
Residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov .
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
