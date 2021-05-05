The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported no new deaths for Grady County over the last week.
Active cases have also seen a huge drop, down to the double digits. As of May 5, there are 19 active COVID-19 cases in Grady County. One week ago, on April 28, there were 102 active cases, according to OSDH.
Since the pandemic began, OSDH has reported 5,935 cases, 5,795 recoveries and 121 deaths from Grady County.
At the state level, there have been 448,872 cases and 2,354 deaths. OSDH reported 6,832 deaths at the state level. The CDC’s provisional death count is currently 8,301 deaths for the state. On May 5, there were no additional deaths reported to the CDC’s provisional death count.
Oklahoma immunizations continue to increase. As of May 5, OSDH reported 1,236,040 prime doses have been given, 1,036,513 Oklahomans have completed the vaccination series and 2,721,002 total doses have been administered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.