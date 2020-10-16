The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported a ninth COVID-19 death from Chickasha on Friday.
The deceased was a woman in the 65 and older age group. This death was one of 11 reported in the state today by OSDH.
This brings the Grady County COVID-19 death total to 14. There are 198 active cases in the county, 1,426 total cases and 1,214 recoveries.
In Chickasha, there are 79 active cases, 721 total cases, 633 recoveries and nine deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 103 active cases, 484 total cases, 380 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle, there are 44 active cases, 278 total cases, 234 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Minco: 18, Alex: 5, Ninnekah: 4, Rush Springs: 7, Amber: 5, Pocasset: 2.
At the state level, there are 105,308 total cases, 14,339 active cases, 89,815 recoveries and 1,154 deaths.
