The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional COVID-19 death for Grady County on Monday.
The deceased was a man from Ninnekah in the 65 and older age group. This brings the COVID-19 death total to 17 for Grady County.
OSDH reports 188 active cases for Grady County, 1,698 total cases and 1,493 recoveries.
Active cases in the county are as follows: Chickasha: 76, Tuttle: 62, MInco: 10, Alex: 9, Ninnekah: 5, Rush Springs: 6, Verden: 3, Amber: 7, Pocasset: 1.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has 81 active cases.
At the state level, OSDH reported 1,084 new cases and nine deaths on Monday. There are also 107,893 recoveries and 15,948 active cases in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.