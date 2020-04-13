OSDH: More than 2,000 cases in the state, 99 total deaths from COVID-19

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 2,000 on Monday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health recorded 2,069 cases and three additional deaths. Two people over the age of 65 from Canadian County, and one person over the age of 65 from Kay County, died as a result of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 death total stands at 99 in Oklahoma.
As of April 13, there are 11 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County.
The OSDH said they are continuing to work with hospital to prepare for a surge to the medical system, which is predicted to come in the next few weeks.
For more information, including daily updates, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
