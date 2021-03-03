The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced on Wednesday they will be making adjustments to how they report COVID-19 deaths.
In their March 3 situation update, OSDH said they will be including the Provisional Death Count provided by the CDC.
As of Wednesday, the CDC’s Provisional Death Count is 7,035, compared to OSDH’s death count of 4,534.
OSDH explained the Provisional Death Count is based on death certificates. Amid the rise in cases near the end of 2020, OSDH’s epidemiologists began finding a large number of incomplete records that require in-depth investigation.
The OSDH said they will continue to investigate while also reporting the CDC’s Provisional Death Count. OSDH said that over the long term, their numbers will more closely align with the CDC’s.
According to OSDH’s March 3 data, Grady County has had 5,654 cases, 5,438 recoveries and 76 deaths, with 140 active cases.
At the state level, Oklahoma has had 425,746 total cases, 408,963 recoveries and 4,534 deaths, with 12,248 active cases.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.