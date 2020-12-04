The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 4,827 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, partially due to backlogged cases.
OSDH’s daily COVID-19 report said the sharp increase is largely attributed to an issue with the PHIDDO reporting system. Further review showed the case level between Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 should have been reported at about 3,000 cases per day.
Oklahoma currently has a total of 2018,875 COVID-19 cases, 177,564 recoveries and 1,860 deaths. OSDH reported 24 additional deaths on Friday.
There are 29,451 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 420 active cases, 2,916 total cases, 2,473 recoveries and 23 deaths.
Active cases in the county, including Blanchard which is between Grady and McClain Counties includes: Chickasha: 199, Blanchard: 156, Tuttle: 99, Minco: 30, Rush Springs: 21, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 8, Amber: 10, Verden: 9, Pocasset: 6.
