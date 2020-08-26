As of Wednesday, Grady County has totaled 501 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 459 people have recovered and seven people have died due to COVID-19 in Grady County.
Active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 13, Blanchard: 22, Tuttle: 14, Rush Springs: 2, Alex: 2, Pocasset: 1.
Breakdown of cases in the Grady County area are at the end of this article.
OSDH reported 666 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths in the state on Aug. 26. This brings Oklahoma’s total to 54,838 cases, 46,414 recoveries and 763 deaths.
Two deaths were in the 36-49 age group from Cherokee and Oklahoma County. On death was in the 50 to 64 age group from Creek County. The rest were in the 65 and older age group from Garfield, Haskell, Jackson, Mayes, Murray, Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Rogers and Sequoyah Counties.
Chickasha has had 245 cases, 228 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 163 cases, 140 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 128 cases, 112 recoveries and two deaths. Rush Springs has had 15 cases and 13 recoveries. Minco has had 14 cases and 14 recoveries. Alex has had 13 cases and 11 recoveries. Amber has had 10 cases and 10 recoveries. Verden has had seven cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset has had seven cases and six recoveries.
