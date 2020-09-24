As of Thursday, Grady County has had 1,008 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
As of Sept. 24, the county has 307 active cases and 11 COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 690 recoveries in the county.
Chickasha has 160 active cases and six deaths. Blanchard has 82 active cases and one death. Tuttle has 48 active cases and four deaths.
According to OSDH, other active cases in the county include: Alex: 25, Minco: 8, Ninnekah: 14, Rush Springs: 3, Verden: 8, Amber: 3, Dibble: 6,
At the state level, there have been 81,244 cases with 12,456 being active and 67,807 recovered. OSDH reported 11 new deaths today, brining the total to 981.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
