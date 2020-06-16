The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported a fourth COVID-19 related death in Chickasha on Tuesday.
OSDH says the woman was in the 50 to 64 age group. There were three other deaths reported today, all occurring between June 7 and June 14.
Two were from Tulsa County, one in the 18 to 35 age group and the other in the 65 and older age group, both males. Another was from Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
Data from OSDH shows a total of 118 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County and 103 recoveries. In Chickasha, there have been 65 cases and 53 recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 29 cases and 25 recoveries.
Otherwise in Grady County, data from OSDH suggests there are no active cases. In Tuttle, there have been 19 cases and 19 recoveries. Alex has had eight cases and eight recoveries. Rush Springs has had four cases and four recoveries. Amber and Verden have each had two cases and two recoveries. Minco and Ninnekah have each had one case and one recovery.
At the state level, OSDH reports 8,645 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 6,765 recoveries and 363 deaths.
