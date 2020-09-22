The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that a sixth Chickasha resident has died from COVID-19.
The woman was in the 65 and older age group.
This is the fourth COVID-19 related death reported for Grady County in less than one week. A death was reported from Chickasha on Sept. 17 and two deaths from Tuttle on Sept. 18.
There have been a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Grady County has 312 active cases, 936 total cases and 613 recoveries.
Chickasha has 174 active cases, 495 total cases and 315 recoveries.
Blanchard has 68 active cases, 282 total cases, 213 recoveries and one death.
Tuttle has 47 active cases, 195 total cases, 146 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Alex: 19, Minco: 11, Ninnekah: 16, Rush Springs: 4, Amber: 4, Verden: 7, Pocasset: 3, Dibble: 4.
At the state level, there are 12,628 active cases, 79,072 total cases, 65,482 recoveries and 962 deaths.
