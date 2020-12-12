The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday.
According to data from OSDH, total deaths in the county increased from 25 yesterday to 30 today. Additional deaths include one from Chickasha, one from Tuttle, one from Alex and two from Blanchard.
Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties. There were two additional deaths reported for Blanchard on Saturday, bringing the total to seven. According to data from OSDH, there have been four deaths from the Grady County portion and three from McClain County.
At the time of this report, there is no information from OSDH on the age group or gender of the deceased or the exact date the deaths occurred.
In Grady County, there have been a toal of 3,219 cases and 2,814 recoveries. There are 375 active cases in the state. Active cases are as follows, including Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties: Chickasha: 189, Blanchard: 163, Tuttle: 75, Minco: 19, Rush Springs: 19, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 8, Amber: 3, Verden: 5, Pocasset: 5.
At the state level, there were 35 deaths reported today and 3,983 new cases. There have been a total of 233,336 cases, 198,154 recoveries and 2,042 deaths. There are 33,140 active cases in the state.
