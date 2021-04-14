The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths for Grady County over the last week.
On April 7, OSDH reported 119 deaths. On April 14, this number was unchanged, according to OSDH data.
Moreover, active cases have continued to steadily decrease. Between April 7 and April 14, there were two fewer active cases, from 110 to 108, respectively.
Since the first recorded COVID-19 case in Grady County, there have been 5,895 total cases and 5,668 recoveries. Chickasha has had 2,436 cases, 2,313 recoveries and 74 deaths, according to OSDH data.
At the state level, there have been 443,756 total cases, 427,029 recoveries and 6,697 deaths according to OSDH.
The CDC’s provisional death count is currently 8,093 deaths.
Oklahoma immunizations have continued to increase. As of April 14, OSDH reports 1,144,104 prime doses have been given, 820,514 Oklahomans have completed the vaccination series and 2,347,654 total does have been administered.
